Welcome to Reg and Ruby’s burger shop, Snax Haven, where a clever consultant helps them grow their profits by shifting their secret recipe to a country where there is no tax on profits.
Two offshore firms, 19 secrecy jurisdictions, 13.4 million files. The Paradise Papers expose the secrets of the global elite.
The Power Players interactive explores the offshore companies linked to 40 politicians and their immediate relatives.
The Paradise Papers is a global investigation into the offshore activities of some of the world's most powerful people and companies.
A new leak of confidential records reveals the financial hideaways of iconic brands and power brokers across the political spectrum.
Trump told voters he would put “America First.” But surrounding him are associates who have used tax havens to conduct business.
Trump cabinet member retains a stake in company that provides shipping for Putin’s son-in-law and sanctioned oligarchs.
A secret stash of documents provide inside view of storied legal practice founded in Bermuda.
Law firm’s internal files reveal oil, mineral and grain trader Glencore signed secret deals and loaned millions to a high-risk business partner.
Long-standing offshore ties of the Liberal Party moneyman and his famous family provide jarring contrast to Canadian prime minister’s campaign for tax fairness.
The Russian government quietly held a financial interest in U.S. social media.
When ICIJ published its first major stories on financial secrecy in April 2013, we allowed the public to see the way the financial system really works – and who it serves. Much has happened since then.
Here’s everything you need to know about one of the world’s largest offshore law firms.
