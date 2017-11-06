International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
An ICIJ Investigation Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite

Apple's Offshore Island Hop

Elite tax advisers help Apple Inc. and other corporate giants skirt impacts of crackdown on 'Double Irish' maneuvers.

Read it on

SECRET SAUCE

How To Hide The Secret Sauce and Save Millions

ICIJ — November 6, 2017

Welcome to Reg and Ruby’s burger shop, Snax Haven, where a clever consultant helps them grow their profits by shifting their secret recipe to a country where there is no tax on profits.

VIDEO

Watch: The Paradise Papers – Secrets Of The Global Elite

ICIJ — November 5, 2017

Two offshore firms, 19 secrecy jurisdictions, 13.4 million files. The Paradise Papers expose the secrets of the global elite.

INTERACTIVE

Explore The Politicians in the Paradise Papers

ICIJ — November 5, 2017

The Power Players interactive explores the offshore companies linked to 40 politicians and their immediate relatives.

In this investigation

PUTIN CONNECTION November 6, 2017
Ross May Give Up Stake in Firm with Russia Ties by Sasha Chavkin and Martha M. Hamilton
HABITS OF THE RICH November 6, 2017
Offshore Gurus Help Rich Avoid Tax on Jets and Yachts by Ryan Chittum and Juliette Garside
TAX MANEUVERS November 6, 2017
Nike Stays Ahead Of The Regulators by Simon Bowers

Key findings

  • Reveals offshore interests and activities of more than 120 politicians and world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, and 13 advisers, major donors and members of U.S. President Donald J. Trump
  • Exposes the tax engineering of more than 100 multinational corporations, including Apple, Nike and Botox-maker Allergan
  • Reveals tax haven shopping sprees by multinational companies in Africa and Asia that use shell companies in Mauritius and Singapore to reduce taxes
  • Shines a light on secretive deals and hidden companies connected to Glencore, the world’s largest commodity trader, and provides detailed accounts of the company’s negotiations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for valuable mineral resources
  • Provides details of how owners of jets and yachts, including royalty and sports stars, used Isle of Man tax-avoidance structures

About this investigation

The Paradise Papers is a global investigation into the offshore activities of some of the world’s most powerful people and companies.

Read More

More articles

THE 1 PERCENT

Offshore Trove Exposes Piggy Banks of the Wealthiest

ICIJ — November 5, 2017

A new leak of confidential records reveals the financial hideaways of iconic brands and power brokers across the political spectrum.

INTERACTIVE

The Influencers: Trump's Allies in the Paradise Papers

ICIJ — November 5, 2017

Trump told voters he would put “America First.” But surrounding him are associates who have used tax havens to conduct business.

TRUMP'S INFLUENCERS

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross benefits from business ties to Putin’s inner circle

Sasha Chavkin and Martha M. Hamilton — November 5, 2017

Trump cabinet member retains a stake in company that provides shipping for Putin’s son-in-law and sanctioned oligarchs.

Offshore secrecy

‘Offshore Magic Circle’ Law Firm Has Record of Compliance Failures

Will Fitzgibbon — November 5, 2017

A secret stash of documents provide inside view of storied legal practice founded in Bermuda.

CORPORATE TITANS

Room Of Secrets Reveals Glencore's Mysteries

Will Fitzgibbon, Bastian Obermayer, Frederik Obermaier and 3 more — November 5, 2017

Law firm’s internal files reveal oil, mineral and grain trader Glencore signed secret deals and loaned millions to a high-risk business partner.

CANADA'S ELITE

Justin Trudeau's chief fundraiser linked to offshore tax maneuvers

Ryan Chittum and Harvey Cashore — November 5, 2017

Long-standing offshore ties of the Liberal Party moneyman and his famous family provide jarring contrast to Canadian prime minister’s campaign for tax fairness.

RUSSIAN CONNECTIONS

Kremlin-owned Firms Linked to Major Investments in Twitter and Facebook

Spencer Woodman — November 5, 2017

The Russian government quietly held a financial interest in U.S. social media.

Paradise Papers

About the Paradise Papers Investigation

ICIJ — November 5, 2017

The Paradise Papers is a global investigation into the offshore activities of some of the world’s most powerful people and companies.

Stay informed

Icij on twitter

In Our blog

Our work isn’t done: Here’s how you can help

Cross-border investigations like the Paradise Papers can’t happen without your support.

More documents, more journalists and bigger revelations

When ICIJ published its first major stories on financial secrecy in April 2013, we allowed the public to see the way the financial system really works – and who it serves. Much has happened since then.

Law Firm Appleby Explained

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the world’s largest offshore law firms.

Load more posts

About us

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is a global network of more than 200 investigative journalists in 70 countries who collaborate on in-depth investigative stories.

Learn more

Support us

Independent, fearless investigative journalism is expensive and ICIJ relies on your support.

Help protect global societies from unprecedented threats by supporting independent investigative journalism.

The ICIJ is dedicated to ensuring all reports we publish are accurate. If you believe you have found an inaccuracy let us know.

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

910 17th Street NW Suite 410
Washington DC 20006 USA

About us

Investigations

Follow us

© 2017 — The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. All rights reserved.
Built by