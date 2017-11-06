THE 1 PERCENT Offshore Trove Exposes Piggy Banks of the Wealthiest A new leak of confidential records reveals the financial hideaways of iconic brands and power brokers across the political spectrum.

INTERACTIVE The Influencers: Trump's Allies in the Paradise Papers Trump told voters he would put “America First.” But surrounding him are associates who have used tax havens to conduct business.

TRUMP'S INFLUENCERS Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross benefits from business ties to Putin’s inner circle Trump cabinet member retains a stake in company that provides shipping for Putin’s son-in-law and sanctioned oligarchs.

Offshore secrecy ‘Offshore Magic Circle’ Law Firm Has Record of Compliance Failures A secret stash of documents provide inside view of storied legal practice founded in Bermuda.

CORPORATE TITANS Room Of Secrets Reveals Glencore's Mysteries Law firm’s internal files reveal oil, mineral and grain trader Glencore signed secret deals and loaned millions to a high-risk business partner.

CANADA'S ELITE Justin Trudeau's chief fundraiser linked to offshore tax maneuvers Long-standing offshore ties of the Liberal Party moneyman and his famous family provide jarring contrast to Canadian prime minister’s campaign for tax fairness.

RUSSIAN CONNECTIONS Kremlin-owned Firms Linked to Major Investments in Twitter and Facebook The Russian government quietly held a financial interest in U.S. social media.